eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Shares of EBAY opened at $68.21 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

