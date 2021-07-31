Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Up 11.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) shot up 11.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.98. 1,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.
The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECHO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
