Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Up 11.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) shot up 11.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.98. 1,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECHO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

