Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

