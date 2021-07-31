Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.76.

EW stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $114.22. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

