Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $111.38 and last traded at $111.26, with a volume of 42755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.06.

The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

