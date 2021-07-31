eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.

EGAN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 134,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,244. The stock has a market cap of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. Equities analysts expect that eGain will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

