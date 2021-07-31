Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,119. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Ekso Bionics worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.