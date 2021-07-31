Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives $2.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

