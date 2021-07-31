Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Electromed stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Electromed by 55.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

