Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 1,198,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,177. Element Solutions has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.