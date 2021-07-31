Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,244 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.51% of Ellington Financial worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

