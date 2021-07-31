Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

EIG opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. Employers has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Employers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at $403,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.