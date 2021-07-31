Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.