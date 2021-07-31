Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.06. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$649.28 million and a PE ratio of 12.27.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

