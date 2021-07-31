Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in July

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $$8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95. Energean has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

