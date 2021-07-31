Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%.

WATT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,586,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,220. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.30. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69.

Get Energous alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $60,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,638 shares of company stock valued at $364,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.