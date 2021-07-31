ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.43 ($13.45).

ENI stock opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.21. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

