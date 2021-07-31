Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 39.21%.
NYSE:ENVA traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 387,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. Enova International has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49.
ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
