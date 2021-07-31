Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 222.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,712 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.28% of Entravision Communications worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $445,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVC opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.