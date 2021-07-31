Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 33.6% in July

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.75. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

