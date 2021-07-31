Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $875.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $850.00 to $875.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $874.16.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $820.41 on Friday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.