Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

