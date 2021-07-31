Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.83. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.78.

TSE:EQB opened at C$150.00 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$73.49 and a 1-year high of C$153.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.