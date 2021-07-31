Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$179.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$178.00 to C$179.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$159.78.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$150.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$137.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$73.49 and a one year high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

