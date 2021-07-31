Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the technology company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.10 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.