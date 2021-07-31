Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IDEX Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $226.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.97. IDEX has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.