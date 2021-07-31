Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IMAX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $958.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $16,434,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.