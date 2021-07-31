ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 2,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $19,957,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $14,613,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $10,806,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

