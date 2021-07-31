Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.300 EPS.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.80. 586,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

