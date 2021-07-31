Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESNT stock opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86. The firm has a market cap of £855.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.07. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 230.84 ($3.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.60 ($4.42).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

