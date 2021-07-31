Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Stake Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,311 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 142,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETH opened at $23.77 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

