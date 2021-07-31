Ether Zero Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $263,038.04 and approximately $9,927.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,533,596 coins and its circulating supply is 184,504,183 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

