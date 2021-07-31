EUNO Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $4,304.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,271,361,908 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

