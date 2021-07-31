Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERFSF. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

ERFSF stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.03.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

