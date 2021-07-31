European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $800.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 799.86 ($10.45), with a volume of 10531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794 ($10.37).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 758. The firm has a market capitalization of £859.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

In related news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of European Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total value of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

