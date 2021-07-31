Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Evofem Biosciences worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVFM opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.29. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

