Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 249.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EVGN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 43.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evogene in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Evogene by 65.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Evogene by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

