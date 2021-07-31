Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 249.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
EVGN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $10.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 43.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evogene in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Evogene by 65.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Evogene by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.