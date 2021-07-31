Exeedme 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.60 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 86.7% higher against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

