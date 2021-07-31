ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 193,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,545.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

