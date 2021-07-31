Exosis (EXO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $18,857.62 and approximately $19.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,422.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.36 or 0.06115854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.36 or 0.01316570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00347779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00123862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.23 or 0.00577522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00342000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.30 or 0.00268704 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

