eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Update

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at $60,301,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,500 shares of company stock worth $10,099,390. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 110.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter worth $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 90.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 285,286 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 588,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. eXp World’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

