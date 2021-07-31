Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Exponent has raised its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $107.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

