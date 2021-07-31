Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 21.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 321,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $107.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

