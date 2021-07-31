Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Down 33.9% in July

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Express stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Express will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Express by 607.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Express by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

