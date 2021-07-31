Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 159,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exterran were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Exterran news, CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

