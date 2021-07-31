Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $28,806,618.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00.

Shares of FB opened at $356.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

