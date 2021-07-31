Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

