Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

