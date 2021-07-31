Faceter (FACE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $883.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Faceter has traded 57% higher against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $883.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

