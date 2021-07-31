Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Fanuc alerts:

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $22.40 on Friday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.